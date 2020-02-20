Gexan Price Reaches $0.0216 on Major Exchanges (GEX)

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a total market capitalization of $56,350.00 and approximately $3,859.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000223 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and P2PB2B.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.33 or 0.01098921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00047742 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00023417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00212254 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007838 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00067502 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004614 BTC.

About Gexan

Gexan (GEX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. The official website for Gexan is gexan.io. Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery. Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gexan

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

