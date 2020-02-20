Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of +2-4% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

GIL opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a 200 day moving average of $31.37. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $23.45 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

