Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 14.95, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

A number of research firms have commented on GBT. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.60.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $2,297,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,148,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,460 shares of company stock worth $10,399,701 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

