Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.62 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.84 million.Globant also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.74 EPS.

NYSE GLOB traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.99. 461,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,819. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.33.

About Globant

Globant SA, a technology services company, provides services related to application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, natural language understanding, future of organizations, customer insight, behavioral change, product innovation, design thinking, product management discovery and delivery, and product coaching services.

