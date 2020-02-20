GoByte 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,274.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, GoByte has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000469 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GoByte has a market capitalization of $315,276.00 and $11,274.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000098 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,971,334 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

