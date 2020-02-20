GoHelpFund Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (HELP)

GoHelpFund (CURRENCY:HELP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. GoHelpFund has a total market capitalization of $24,689.00 and $35,034.00 worth of GoHelpFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoHelpFund token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport and Mercatox. Over the last week, GoHelpFund has traded down 15% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoHelpFund

GoHelpFund’s total supply is 23,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,147,167 tokens. GoHelpFund’s official website is gohelpfund.com. GoHelpFund’s official Twitter account is @GoHelpFund_com. The official message board for GoHelpFund is blog.gohelpfund.com. The Reddit community for GoHelpFund is /r/gohelpfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoHelpFund Token Trading

GoHelpFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoHelpFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoHelpFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoHelpFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

