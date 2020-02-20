Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.91-3.91 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.25-1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GOL opened at $16.00 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $23.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.47 and a beta of -0.29.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOL shares. Buckingham Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

