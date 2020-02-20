Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.25-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.542-3.542 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.58 billion.Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.90-2.30 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.76.

Get Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes alerts:

NYSE:GOL opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.47 and a beta of -0.29.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.