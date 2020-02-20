Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Announces $0.07 Semi-annual Dividend

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years. Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Gold Fields stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 6,623,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 99.57 and a beta of -0.95. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.19.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

