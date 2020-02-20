Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.64.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp acquired 904,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $922,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,022,386 shares in the company, valued at $82,642,833.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 483,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $580,560.00. Insiders acquired 1,653,900 shares of company stock worth $1,798,293 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.