GridCoin (GRC) Price Reaches $0.0028 on Exchanges

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. GridCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $576.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GridCoin has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Bittrex, OpenLedger DEX and C-CEX.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 429,047,569 coins and its circulating supply is 398,394,536 coins. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

Buying and Selling GridCoin

GridCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, OpenLedger DEX, C-CEX, Poloniex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GridCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GridCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

