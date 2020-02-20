Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $4.80 on Thursday. Grindrod Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $7.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.55 price objective for the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.55 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Sunday.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

