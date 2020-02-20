Grupo Simec SAB de CV Declares — Dividend of $0.67 (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo Simec SAB de CV (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.6739 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, March 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

SIM stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $9.90. The company had a trading volume of 889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682. Grupo Simec SAB de CV has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $11.14.

Get Grupo Simec SAB de CV alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Grupo Simec SAB de CV from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Grupo Simec SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and structural steel products in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Brazil. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.