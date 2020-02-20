Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.47.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,385. The company has a quick ratio of 29.13, a current ratio of 29.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.25.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 1,032 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $29,989.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,670,585.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

