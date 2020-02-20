Happycoin (HPC) Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, Happycoin has traded 42.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Happycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Happycoin has a market capitalization of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $104.78 or 0.01090891 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00019051 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000038 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000720 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. The official website for Happycoin is happycointech.org. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

