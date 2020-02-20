Haven Protocol (XHV) Achieves Market Cap of $4.48 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003936 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and $92,216.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,680.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.57 or 0.02702754 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.61 or 0.03912008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.76 or 0.00741488 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.36 or 0.00809633 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00094872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010103 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00029433 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00640281 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 11,765,910 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.com.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.