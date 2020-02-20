Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,106,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 407,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 230,639 shares during the period. Markel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 396,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 155,629 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,303,000 after acquiring an additional 112,793 shares during the period.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of HCSG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.78. 13,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,083. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $40.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.95%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

