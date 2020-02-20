Helium (HLM) Reaches Market Cap of $233,351.00

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Helium has a total market cap of $233,351.00 and approximately $284.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Helium has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Helium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helium alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008618 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00011319 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000090 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Helium Profile

HLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 12,890,281 coins and its circulating supply is 12,541,901 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.