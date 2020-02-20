Hiveterminal Token Reaches Market Capitalization of $818,742.00 (HVN)

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Hiveterminal Token has a total market capitalization of $818,742.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hiveterminal Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.04 or 0.02981714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00226572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00044581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00145397 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token was first traded on July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 410,288,182 tokens. The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net. Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net.

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hiveterminal Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hiveterminal Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.