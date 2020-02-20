HOLD (HOLD) Trading Down 27.8% Over Last 7 Days

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. HOLD has a total market cap of $860,522.00 and $1,199.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HOLD has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HOLD alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. The official website for HOLD is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.