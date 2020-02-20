Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 969.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Holly Energy Partners worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 9,848 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

HEP traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.58. 483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.81 and a 1 year high of $30.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 40.22% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $131.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.6725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.41%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations of HollyFrontier Corporation in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho, and Washington.

