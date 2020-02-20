HorusPay Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 310.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One HorusPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a market cap of $936,952.00 and approximately $71.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 54% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.48 or 0.02991104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00232468 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00146546 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

