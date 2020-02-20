Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Position Increased by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 131.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,382,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 785,488 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.84% of Hospitality Properties Trust worth $33,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares during the period. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of SVC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.50. 856,219 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,927. Hospitality Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

