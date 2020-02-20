HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0001 (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 20th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Bleutrade. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $4.47 million and approximately $47,362.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, HitBTC, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge and C-Patex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

