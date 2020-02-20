HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 740,049 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 55,520 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.73% of HubSpot worth $117,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot stock traded down $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $194.24. 441,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,343. HubSpot Inc has a 1 year low of $137.30 and a 1 year high of $207.98. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.06.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot Inc will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.18.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $1,654,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,103,799.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 942 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $152,246.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,819 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,938 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

