IBM (NYSE:IBM) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 4.17

News stories about IBM (NYSE:IBM) have trended extremely positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. IBM earned a daily sentiment score of 4.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.22. 2,880,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,970. The firm has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 65.38%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.60.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

