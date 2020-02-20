IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,856 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 57,791 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:PTLC traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,277 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.27.

