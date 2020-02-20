IFG Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $333.00 target price on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Vertical Group cut Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.03.

NYSE BA traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $336.28. 2,796,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,316,729. The company has a market capitalization of $190.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $329.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.00. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $302.72 and a 52-week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

