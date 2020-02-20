IFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,268 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,268 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after buying an additional 5,274,627 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,465,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $883,277,000 after buying an additional 847,313 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,739,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $350,475,000 after buying an additional 484,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,575,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $340,414,000 after buying an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,025. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $49.05 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. MKM Partners upped their target price on TJX Companies to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.14.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

