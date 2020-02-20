ILCoin Price Tops $0.0470 on Top Exchanges (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 20th. One ILCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, C-CEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. ILCoin has a total market cap of $19.64 million and approximately $209,264.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010571 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003358 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ILCoin

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,371,981,407 coins and its circulating supply is 418,284,987 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Graviex, Crex24, FreiExchange, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ILCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

