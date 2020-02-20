Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,085 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Infinera worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Infinera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 18.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 56,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinera by 95.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,733 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Infinera from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.60.

NASDAQ:INFN traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 9,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,530. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.26. Infinera Corp. has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

