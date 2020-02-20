Infinitecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3,738.00 (IFC)

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Infinitecoin has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and $3,738.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including QBTC and CoinEgg. During the last seven days, Infinitecoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2013. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in.

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

Infinitecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

