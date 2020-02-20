Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.10-5.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29-1.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Integer also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.30 EPS.

ITGR opened at $97.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Integer has a fifty-two week low of $67.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.60 and its 200 day moving average is $79.17.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Integer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Integer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.76.

In other news, Director Peter H. Soderberg sold 1,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $139,937.84. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for vascular, cardiac surgery, and structural heart diseases; peripheral vascular, neurovascular, urology, and oncology products; and electrophysiology, infusion therapy, and hemodialysis products.

