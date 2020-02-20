Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Rightmove (RMV)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rightmove (LON: RMV):

2/11/2020 – Rightmove is now covered by analysts at Societe Generale. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 845 ($11.12) price target on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 640 ($8.42). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 550 ($7.23). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/30/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 500 ($6.58). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Rightmove was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 658 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 433 ($5.70).

1/20/2020 – Rightmove had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Rightmove had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 653 ($8.59) to GBX 692 ($9.10). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Rightmove had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

RMV traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 690 ($9.08). 1,233,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70. Rightmove Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 710.60 ($9.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 665.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 596.15.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

