Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 10.39 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $53.34 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,433 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

