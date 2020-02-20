Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 23,787 Shares of BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,649,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,787 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.79% of BankUnited worth $96,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BankUnited by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in BankUnited by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BankUnited by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BKU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.36. 821,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. BankUnited has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $728,901.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $2,779,539.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.71.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

