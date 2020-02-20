Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 275,541 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 818,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,541 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $111,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.16. 2,805,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

