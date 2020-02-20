Jennison Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,993,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 230,974 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Quanta Services worth $81,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 60.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of PWR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.42. 1,218,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,882. Quanta Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

