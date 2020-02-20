Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 56,747 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.23% of Rexnord worth $88,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,522,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,076,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rexnord by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,031,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,704,000 after buying an additional 160,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RXN. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

In other news, Director Michael Troutman sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $149,335.56. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 2,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $87,780.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,189 shares in the company, valued at $922,664.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 502,830 shares of company stock worth $16,853,994. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RXN traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.38. 878,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,175. Rexnord Corp has a 52-week low of $24.24 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.32 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rexnord Corp will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

