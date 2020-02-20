Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,429,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 485,108 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 2.00% of SLM worth $75,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter worth $278,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SLM by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in SLM by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SLM by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in SLM by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 60,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLM. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer cut SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

SLM traded up $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $12.28. 3,253,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,767,383. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.09. SLM Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.45%.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

