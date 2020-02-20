Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Burlington Stores worth $69,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 274.4% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 85.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

BURL traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $245.80. The company had a trading volume of 492,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,731. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.21. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.30. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1 year low of $136.30 and a 1 year high of $250.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 145.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares in the company, valued at $15,991,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $5,797,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 141,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,798,753.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

