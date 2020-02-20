Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,053,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 663,566 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.82% of NiSource worth $85,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in NiSource by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the third quarter valued at $137,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NiSource in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Shares of NI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 1,994,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.62%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

