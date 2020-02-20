Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,330,012 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 336,714 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 3.86% of Summit Materials worth $103,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,475,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,866,000 after acquiring an additional 307,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,408,000 after buying an additional 50,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,405,000 after buying an additional 566,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after buying an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 89,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SUM remained flat at $$23.54 during trading hours on Thursday. 463,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,752. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Summit Materials Inc has a one year low of $13.42 and a one year high of $25.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

Summit Materials Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

