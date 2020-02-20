Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180,656 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.58% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $127,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.45. The stock had a trading volume of 468,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,023. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average of $59.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $253.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.40.

In related news, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $92,490. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

