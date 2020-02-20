Jennison Associates LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 940,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 96,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Lowe’s Companies worth $112,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,434,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $210,432,000 after purchasing an additional 314,000 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,748,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,372,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $193,572,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,695,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,805. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $94.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

