Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,739,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 384,055 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $67,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 57,465 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 390,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,254,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 24,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in AT&T by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 354,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 146,644 shares during the period. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $38.61. 27,168,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,120,284. The firm has a market cap of $282.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.