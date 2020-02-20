Jennison Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,168,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,775 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.28% of Johnson Controls International worth $88,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,797,000 after purchasing an additional 301,260 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 4,072,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,801,000 after purchasing an additional 194,562 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,808,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,223 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,532,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,083,000 after purchasing an additional 128,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $50,258,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 9,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $402,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,867.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $931,145.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,892,195.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,989 shares of company stock worth $3,684,700 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.24. 4,618,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,838,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.04. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

