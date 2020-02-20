Jennison Associates LLC Has $103.33 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691,981 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 57,146 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.66% of Cheniere Energy worth $103,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,279,840 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,767,000 after buying an additional 727,462 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,191,265 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $133,821,000 after buying an additional 85,313 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,683,073 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,775,000 after buying an additional 379,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,560,211 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after buying an additional 230,509 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,110,000 after buying an additional 168,610 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of LNG stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,153,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,766. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

