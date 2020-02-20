Jennison Associates LLC Has $104.57 Million Holdings in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 144,832 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.93% of Performance Food Group worth $104,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 3,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.46 per share, with a total value of $209,158.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,666.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 543,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,088. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Performance Food Group Co has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.66.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

