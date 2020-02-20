Jennison Associates LLC Has $129.49 Million Stake in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,424,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,030,344 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.26% of WPX Energy worth $129,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,615,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $409,929,000 after purchasing an additional 417,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPX Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,736,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,336,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the period. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WPX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

NYSE:WPX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,091,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,569,763. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $11.12. WPX Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.